A high scoring game for the Wylie Bulldogs, improving their season to 3-0 in district play. The Bulldogs won by a score of 43-0 at Friday nights home game against Lubbock High Westerners.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs kept their level of play high with Carlton Landry scoring the first Wylie touchdown of the game. The scoring did not stop there as Wylie triumph over Lubbock High.

The Bulldogs received their third straight victory, while the Westerns have now loss five consecutive games and falls 0-3 in district play.

Wylie sits all alone at the top of District 2-5A Div. II after tonight’s victory.

Up next, the Bulldogs will hit the road and head to Amarillo to face Palo Duro. A win next week clinches at least a share at district championship.