Wylie plans to learn from and rebound from opening loss

The Wylie Bulldogs opener against Burleson didn’t go the way they wanted it to go in any way, shape or form.

The Elks jumped on the Bulldogs with 28 first half points, and they never looked back.

It was a rough way to get the new season started, but head coach Clay Martin says his guys have to keep their heads up and learn from the experience.

Martin said, “I think that’s the challenge every week whether you win or you lose. I think it’s even easier in that we learned a lot of lessons, and we’ve used that to learn and to grow and used it as a teaching tool. After Saturday, we are moving on to our next opponent. In any football game, there are going to be ebbs and flows. There’s going to be times of adversity and times when things aren’t going your way, and momentum is on the other side, and you’ve got to change that. Looking at the film, it’s never as bad as it seemed, and it’s never as good as it seemed.”

The Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen come to town on Friday.

That game starts at 7 p.m. at Sandifer Stadium.