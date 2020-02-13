Wylie playing as well as any time in District 4-5A heading into postseason

Wylie, Cooper, Aledo, and Wichita Falls Rider girls finished the regular season tied for the District 4-5A title.

The Lady Bulldogs might be the hottest of the bunch.

Head coach Amy Powell’s team started district with two straight losses but finished with wins in five of their last six games.

Makinlee Bacon said, “We are finally developing that team chemistry that teams need to go very far in playoffs. We are just getting that momentum in team chemistry to keep going. We definitely feel a lot better. We’ve learned to slow down on presses. At the beginning of the year, we got very startled, and we would just keep turn over and turn over, but we’ve been able to slow down with the ball and pass it around and get some transition layups.”

The District 4-5A seeding games are Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs play the first game of the night against Wichita Falls Rider at 6:30 p.m.

Wylie lost to Rider the first time they played and won the second meeting.

The Cooper Lady Cougars play in game two against Aledo.

The Lady Cougars beat the Lady Bearcats the last time they met.

The winners flip a coin for first and second seed in the playoffs.

The losers play for third place on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Graham.