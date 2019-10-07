Wylie prepared for district play

The Wylie Bulldogs are ready to get back to game action this week after their open date.

This is the first week of district play for head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team, and it’s going to be a tough one with Wichita Falls Rider waiting on Friday.

The first five games have been hard for the Bulldogs, but the start of district is the start of a new season.

Sandifer said, “I think we got a lot accomplished, I think we got a chance to slow down and work on the fundamentals of the game that we sometimes don’t have the time or the chance to, it was fundamental football which has kind of been an achilles heel for us as far as not being able to control the line of scrimmage and not being able to make the plays in the open field and so we’re working on that. Offense and defense, we worked on some schemes. Primarily it was blocking and tackling and I think we’re better from it. We’re excited to start district play, everyone is back 0-0 and that’s a great thing for us and we’re fired up about it.”

The Bulldogs try to snap their 17-game losing streak on Friday at home against Rider.

Wylie is riding a three-game scoreless streak, as well.

They kick at 7 p.m.