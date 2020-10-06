Wylie prepares for 3rd Southtown Showdown against Cooper

What in the world is going on over at Wylie?

Clay Martin and his Bulldogs are 2-0 in his first year as the head coach.

Balin Valentine led the Bulldogs with 252 total yards, and had a hand in a pair of touchdowns.

Now, the Bulldogs are getting ready for the 3rd Southtown Showdown against the Cooper Cougars.

Wylie is yet to score in this series, but this year, the Bulldogs feel they are up to the challenge against Cooper.

Clay Martin said, “This is a different week. The kids know each other. They all live here in the same town. It’s a little different that other weeks that we play, but Friday night it’s going to become a football game. It’s keeping things in perspective and understanding that we can only control what happens on the field. I think our kids will do a great job of that. It hasn’t turned out well for Wylie on the scoreboard, but it’s an exciting week. It’s a week that there’s a lot of excitement in the community and just a really fun football game.”

Wylie has been outscored by Cooper 78-0 in the last two years.

The Southtown Showdown is Friday night at Shotwell Stadium at 7.

Wylie is 2-0. The Cougars are 1-1.