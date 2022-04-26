The softball playoffs get started this week around the state of Texas, and the Wylie Lady Bulldogs are one of the teams in action.

Head coach Heather Collier’s team finished second in District 4-5A, and now it’s time for the postseason.

The regular season is a grind for players, and the playoffs are a reward for their hard work.

Collier said, “Um, I think that the girls know that post-season is a fun time, it’s a time to continue to build on what you finish in district. We finished higher seed in district this year than last year, but that doesn’t matter because our records are 0-0 because just because you play a third place team doesn’t mean you underestimate anybody. Cause this time of year, it’s anybody’s ballgame.”

Reese Farrah said, “Definitely just play every game with everything you have, definitely gonna miss our senior and wanna enjoy every moment we have together.”

Rylie Moore said, “I think our main focus, our focus is just really focusing on one game at a time and really just learning that every game just one step at a time and thinking too far ahead.”

Farrah added, ” I’m so excited, I really wanna go way farther than we did last year, and I think we have a really good group of girls to do that.”

The Lady Bulldogs face a one-game playoff on Thursday.

They take on Amarillo Caprock at Lubbock Cooper at 4:30 p.m.