Wylie preparing for district with a bye week

The Wylie Bulldogs struggles continued against the Brownwood Lions on Friday night, and their losing streak grew to 17 games in a row.

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer’s team is 0-5 this season.

This week the Bulldogs get a week away from game preparation to get ready for district play. The coach plans to make the most of the time.

Sandifer said, “We’ve just got to have a productive week, it’s not like we can sit around and do nothing for a week. We’ve got to work hard, keep grinding. The kids have great attitudes and great mentality but they’re disappointed, they don’t like losing, none of us do. It’s not a situation where we talk about winning and losing, it’s a situation about making sure we play each play to the best of our abilities, that’s one thing we’ve got to stress to them this week. It wasn’t that long ago that we were in the playoffs and understand that we made playoff runs because those were the games that are important are district games. Everybody is back to 0-0. There have been a lot of years that we have been 5-0 at this point. There have been years that we were 1-4, 2-3, or whatever. Going into district, everybody starts out fresh.”

The Bulldogs don’t play this week, but they open District 3-5A Division II next week against Wichita Falls Rider. That game is at Bulldog Stadium.