The Bulldogs are working overtime to entertain their fans this season, and last week’s victory over Wichita Falls Rider added to the fun.

The Bulldogs trailed the Raiders by 17 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the 4th quarter, but battled back to claim a thrilling 39-38 victory.

The win comes after a pair of disappointing losses where comebacks fell short.

A win like Wylie came up with on Friday can do nothing but help the confidence of the Bulldogs the rest of the season.

K.J. Long said, “We knew we could do it, but we hadn’t proven that we could do it. All of our loses have been close, and we’ve been in a lot of close football games. We finally got over that hump of not only making it a good game, but actually being the one that wins. It’s huge to finally get over that hump of knowing that we can win that type of game.”

Braden Regala said, “That’s just great for our district. We knew Rider was a good team. Just to go in there, and now we are 2-0 puts ahead.”

Clay Martin said, “I just knew looking back that we just had to do a couple of things different and clean them up. I thought the kids really fought and gave ourselves a chance to win Friday night.”

So, what’s coming up next for the Bulldogs?

They are coming back to Sandifer Stadium to take on the Lubbock High Westerners.

That game gets started at 7 p.m.