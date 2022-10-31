The Wylie Bulldogs got a pretty big scare from the Palo Duro Dons on Friday night, but the Bulldogs were up to the challenge for a 27-24 victory.

The Bulldogs trailed by 3 late in the 4th quarter, but K.J. Long led the Bulldogs on the game winning drive that concluded with a touchdown pass to Ryan Price with 33 seconds to go in the game.

Long’s ability to deliver in the clutch continues to impress his head coach.

Clay Martin said, “We’re kind of seasoned, and have a lot of confidence in each other in times like that, and it shows. To have K.J. in the quarterback spot and running the show and knowing that he’s going to make good decisions and he’s such a great competitor, it’s a great feeling. He’s a student of the game, and someone that performs at a high level and really performs when the lights are on. None of that is an accident. K.J. comes to work each and every day and is a great practice player and a kid that trives on competition.”

Now it’s time for the Southtown Showdown against Cooper on Friday at Sandifer Stadium.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in only three meetings between the two teams.

Wylie can win the district title outright with a win.