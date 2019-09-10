Wylie quarterbacks are looking good

The Wylie Bulldogs are 0-2 after falling to the Monterey Plainsmen on Thursday night up in Lubbock.

Even with the slow start, the Bulldogs quarterback are playing well.

The junior combination of Jaxon Hansen and Balin Valentine at quarterback is looking good.

The duo combined for 280 yards passing and three touchdown passes and have over 570 yards in two games.

Head coach Hugh Sandifer likes what he sees from those guys.

Sandifer said, “We were able to throw the ball well, again. We had close to 300 yards passing. They are under a lot of pressure. They did a good job of handling that. Monterey put a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks in the passing game. That’s gonna make you make a lot of quick decisions. They did a good job there. We threw it 39 times, so that’s more than we want to. I thought both of them are doing a good job, and both of them add things to our team that make us productive.”

Hansen and Valentine and the rest of the Bulldogs continue the season on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The Yellowjackets are 1-1 this year.