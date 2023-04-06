Wylie 8 Cooper 6

ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Southtown Showdown looked in the bag for the Cooper Lady Cougars heading into the bottom of the 7th. Cooper scored three runs in the third and added three more on a homerun to take a 6-0 lead into the final frame. Wylie came back for the win with eight runs with two outs in the last inning for the 8-6 victory. Wylie improves to 6-2 in District 4-5A play and takes over sole possession of 2nd place.

L. Monterey 4 Abilene High 2

The Abilene High Lady Eagles were in great position to beat the state-ranked Lubbock Monterey Lady Plainsmen on Thursday night. Abilene High led 2 to 1 heading into the top of the seventh inning. That’s when Rylee O’Brien hit a 3-run homerun to give Monterey the lead for good. The Lady Eagles were held scoreless in the bottom of the frame. Monterey win, 4-2. Abilene High falls to 6-3 in district play.