MIDLAND, Texas (BCH Sports) – Friday night, Wylie battled against district runner-up Lubbock Monterey in game one of their playoff series in the Regional Quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs fought off Monterey and won 4-2 to take game one.

The Plainsmen has had a great deal of success over Wylie going 3-0 in district play, but that did not stop the Bulldogs.

Now that they’re both in the third round of playoffs each team knew what it took to pull out a win.

In the six inning the score was tied 2-2 and the Bulldogs were able to bring home two more runs to advance their lead.

Wylie beat the Plainsmen 4-2. Game two is set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m.