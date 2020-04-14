Wylie renames football stadium Hugh Sandifer Stadium

ABILENE, Texas — The Wylie school board voted on Monday to rename Wylie Bulldog Stadium to Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

It was really a no-brainer because Sandifer is the most successful football coach in school history.

He retired from coaching in January after 41 years in the school district and 34 years as the head football coach.

In that time, Sandifer led the Bulldogs to 285 victories. That total is good enough for 17th all-time in the state of Texas.

He took the Bulldogs to the state championship game four times, and Wylie won their only state title in football in 2004.

The first game in the newly named Hugh Sandifer Stadium is scheduled to be on August 28 against Burleson.