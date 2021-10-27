Wylie returns to the state tennis tournament for first time since 2018

The Wylie Bulldogs tennis team is in College Station for the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament that starts on Thursday.

This is the second trip for Wylie to the Class 5A final four in the last four years, but only two members of this year’s team were on the team that finished second in 2018.

Vincent Mercado and Marcus Rose are those players, and they tried to let their teammatees know what the environment is like when a state title is on the line.

Vincent Mercado said, “I just told them to be ready to cheer. This is the most important match of the season because this will be the last matches that we will play, and for us, this will be the last matches that we’ll play. We’ve just got to go out and be loud.”

Marcus Rose said, “I just told them that the atmosphere is very tense. It’s very competitive, very fun. Every team that’s there is very good at tennis. You’ve just got to be ready to bring your ‘A’ game. The cheering is the loudest that’s ever.”

The Bulldogs take on Georgetown in the semifinals on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

If they win, the finals are Friday morning.