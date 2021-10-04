Wylie running back duo of Gomez and Carpenter is working well

The Wylie Bulldogs start district play this week after their open date.

Head coach Clay Martin’s team brings a strong running attack to District 3-5A Division II.

The duo of Trey Gomez and Josh Carpenter are hard to deal with.

They rushed for 633 yards and eight touchdowns in five games.

It’s a are a great combination, and they make the Wylie offense harder to stop.

Trey Gomez said, “We rely on each other. We can both do the same things. We hold each other accountable. It’s a partnership like we are doing it for the team. It’s not for ourselves. Credit goes to the line. We do it for the team.”

Josh Carpenter said, “We always have fresh legs. If one gets tired, then we’ll come in. If I get tired, Trey will come in. If, Trey gets tired, I’ll go in. Everyone has fresh legs all of the time. The offensive line is definitely a lot bigger and stronger than they have in the pas years. If splitting reps is what’s working, and it has been working, it’s what we are going to do for the team.”

The Carpenter/Gomez combination leads Wylie into Sandifer Stadium to take on Wichita Falls Rider in the district opener.

That game kicks at 7 p.m. on Friday night.