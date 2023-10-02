ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – It’s time for district play, so the road to the playoffs is open.

The Wylie Bulldogs passing game is rolling this season, and the running game led by Malachi Daniels is joining the fun.

Daniels ran for 204 yards in the last two Bulldogs’ victories over Stephenville and San Angelo Central, and he found the end zone three times in those games.

Daniels is doing well but says it’s a team effort.

Daniels said, “Shout out to the o-line. I love them boys. They keep me safe. You see, if we establish the run, it opens up the pass. We’ve had some guys step up and make big plays in the receiving corps. I think that’ll be our bread and butter this year. We are going to try to establish that run and open it all up. It’s kind of a nose to the grindstone effort. It’s all of us together. It’s easy for me when my o-line is there, and they are encouraging me, ‘Let’s go! Just five more yards. Let’s get this first down!'” It’s just staying motivated and staying hungry and never getting complacent.”

The Bulldogs open the road to the playoffs on the road. They go up to Plainview for dog fight with the Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m.