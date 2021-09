The Wylie Bulldogs captured their first win of the 2021 season at home against Lubbock Monterey 30 to 22.

The Bulldogs running game and stout play on defense led the way.

In week three Wylie Bulldogs are hosting the Cooper Cougars in the Southtown Showdown. This is the first time in the history of the Southtown Showdown the game will be played at Sandifer Stadium.