ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles headed on the road to face Frenship in a non-district Friday night matchup.

Eagles enter the game 2-1 on the season and loss in a close game of 17-12 to the Tigers.

It was a defensive battle for the Eagles as Frenship took an early 10-3 lead in the first half and Abilene High trailed.

This was Abilene High’s last non-district game before entering next week’s first district game where they visit Lubbock Monterey.

Kick off for that game is set for 8 p.m.

In the Homecoming game for Cooper, the Coogs welcome Lubbock Coronado to Shotwell Stadium.

The Mustangs took this game with a final score of 27-21.

Cooper took an early lead to put them up 7-0 but Lubbock Coronado answered right back to tie it.

Turnovers made the difference for the Coogs which included five and a special teams mistake.

After being behind 13 points 27-14, the Cougars scored a touchdown and recovered an onside kick with just over a minute to go in the game.

However, Coronado picked off an Austin Cummins pass to clinch the victory.

Cooper continues the season next week at home against Odessa Permian.

Wylie hit the road South-East of Abilene facing the Stephenville Yellow Jackets.

The Bulldogs, coming off their close first win against Lubbock Coronado 35-34, picked up their second win on the season with a final score of 42-32 against Stephenville.

Wylie’s offense held the Yellow Jackets in the first half 7-3 before Stephenville took the lead 10-7 on a missed tackled.

The Bulldogs battled back in the second half and it became an even closer game when Stephenville made it a 3-point game.

But Wylie’s defense did not let up and with less than a minute to go in the fourth, the Bulldogs score one final touchdown which lead to a 42-32 win.

Wylie returns home next week for Homecoming and faces San Angelo Central at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.