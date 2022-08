The Wylie Bulldogs traveled south for their season opener at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Brownwood Lions.

Wylie jumped out to a 30-17 lead in the first half.

Brownwood shutout Wylie in the second half, but Wylie allowed Brownwood to only score one more time in the second half.

With two minutes to go, with Brownwood threatening. Wylie forced a fumble to clinch the victory, 30-24.

Up next: The Bulldogs hit the road again up north this time, to take on Lubbock Monterey.