Wylie showed good effort in first loss of 2020 season

The Wylie Bulldogs lost for the first time in the 2020 season, but their game with Wichita Falls Rider was their first in 28 days.

Rider hit the Bulldogs fast and hard at the start of the game, and it was 35-0 before they knew what hit them.

The Bulldogs still shut out the Raiders and scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half.

The result was bad, but the fight was there the entire game.

Head Coach Clay Martin said, “We got off to a slow start, we weren’t playing at the same speed Rider was and all the credit goes to them but I’m very proud of the kids in the way in which we continued to fight and continued to battle back and had a much better second half. We’ve gone through a lot of adversity and to finally get to play and for things not going very well it could have been really easy just to shut it down and it says a lot about the kids character to keep fighting and kept trying to claw our way back in.”

Believe it or not, the Bulldogs are going to play their first game of the season at home this week.

Wylie hosts Wichita Falls at Sandifer Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.