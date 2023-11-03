ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs earned a home playoff game on Friday night with a 17-7 victory in the Southtown Showdown over Cooper.

Cooper struck first with a touchdown run in the first quarter. Daniel Bray’s 3-yard touchdown run gives Cooper a 7-nothing lead heading to the 2nd quarter.

Wylie answered before halftime with ten points. Brady Clark kicked a 30-yard field goal and Julius Lane scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Wylie led 10-7 at the half, and that ended the offensive scoring at Shotwell Stadium

Cooper’s offense couldn’t get anything going in the 3rd quarter, but Wylie’s offense struggled, too.

The Cougars defense made the first big play of the 4th quarter.

Naj Henry blocked the Bulldogs punt to set Cooper up with great field position, but Collin Bruning stripped the ball from Bray and recovered the fumble to stop the threat on the next play.

With less than 2:00 to go in the game, Bruning comes up with another play. This time he picks off Austin Cummins pass and returns it 65 yards for the touchdown to put this one out of reach.

Wylie opens the Class 5A Division I playoffs at home for the second year in a row.

Cooper is headed back to El Paso.