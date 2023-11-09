ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs dominated El Paso Andress, 55-7, to advance to the Area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Eagles early in this game. Wylie scored 28 points in the first quarter and added three more touchdowns right before the half for a 48-0 lead at halftime.

Bear Meng led the Bulldogs offense with 191 yards passing and three touchdown passes. Keagan Anderson had a good night throwing the ball, too. He added two more touchdowns through the air.

Hunter Hood led the Bulldogs with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Malachi Daniels was the top ground gainer with 65 yards rushing. Jaden Lucero found the end zone two times against Andress

Wylie is now 8-3 on the season, and they take on Argyle for the Area championship next week. Argyle knocked the Bulldogs out of the playoffs last year.