Wylie takes the lead in regional quarterfinal series with Randall

The Wylie Bulldogs lead their regional quarterfinal series with Canyon Randall after winning Game 1 of the series, 9-1.

The Bulldogs wasted little time in taking the lead with a pair of runs in the 1st inning.

That lead was extended in the 2nd inning by Landon Williams. He slammed a solo-homer to make it, 3-0.

Wylie scored at least one run in the first four innings to take command of the game.

The Bulldogs strong pitching continued on Thursday. Starting pitcher Brooks Gay went the distance and struck out eight hitters and gave up just one run.

Wylie and Randall meet for Game 2 at Lubbock Cooper High School on Friday at 12:30 p.m. If Game 3 is needed, it will follow Game 2.