Wylie tennis coach Mark Hathorn is the Abilene Teachers Credit Union Coach of the Week

Mark Hathorn said, “They’re working hard. They always work like this even when no one is watching. They like success.”

Wylie tennis coach Mark Hathorn came to coach the Bulldogs three years ago after leading the McMurry program for 17 years. Hathorn was familiar with the program because he watched his daughters win a combined 10 state titles at Wylie. It was a big move from high school to college, but he says it just seemed right.

Hathorn said, “When it opened, I was like I live in Fairway. I’ve always been a part of Wylie, and to me, it was kind of the next thing. I knew that the team was good. There were very few of the kids that I didn’t know already when I came here. I know they had a great relationship with coach Abilez, but I hope they were excited when I came over here.”

Leighton Alford said, “I knew how important it was to have a good coach to keep that passion going for the sports, and I was very nervous, but when I heard it was him, we were all relieved, and we knew that we weren’t going to have to worry about anything with him.”

The players that were on the team when Hathorn took over weren’t worried back then. What do the Bulldogs think of their coach now?

“I see him as my grand father.”

“We like to think of him as our grandpa on the team.”

“To me, coach is kind of like a grandpa.”

It’s not because they think he’s that old. They think that because like most grand parents, it’s hard for the players to do wrong in his eyes.

Trevor Short said, “Even if you do your worst, and you try your hardest, he will still congratulate you.”

Jett David added, “We come out here every day, and he expects the absolute best of us, work hard while trying to have fun. He just wants us to do the very best we can.”

Carly Bontke said, “I know that if I go out and try my very best, even if I lose, he’ll be satisfied with me.”

And, does Coach Hathorn know they think of him as their grand dad?

Short added, “I don’t think he knows we do that, but I bet he would still be pretty chill even if he did know.” (Laughing)

David Robinett said, “He’s about to find out.”

Short said, “Yeah!” (Laughing)

The Bulldogs are one of the most successful tennis programs in the state. They own 15 team state championships since 2003. It’s a program that’s expected to compete for state titles, and Hathorn says that’s the only way he can be called a success.

Hathorn said, “Until I get some state championships and get the kids where I want, the kids know that I am never satisfied. We will never sit still.”

Bontke said, “I’m trying to so hard to get that. I know everyone else is, too. We’re trying our best, and he’s such a great coach that I think that we can reallly get there.”

Mark Hathorn is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.