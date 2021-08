The historic run for the Wylie Little League All-Stars continues this week in the first round of the Little League World Series.

Wylie is the first little league team from Abilene to ever make it all the way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for Little League World Series.

Wylie’s first game in Williamsport will be against Northwest Region Champion Washington.

The game between Wylie and Washington is scheduled for Friday, August 20th at 6:00pmCT. You can watch the game live on ESPN2.