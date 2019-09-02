Wylie to make adjustments after loss to Georgetown

The Wylie Bulldogs were on the road at Georgetown in Week 1 and suffered their first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs went into the half trailing 29-0, but they had some fight in them during the second half, scoring three touchdowns in the process.

The Bulldogs 49-19 loss to the Eagles was also their 13th consecutive loss.

As Wylie prepares this week for Lubbock Monterey in a road matchup, Head Coach Hugh Sandifer talked about what the Bulldogs can improve on from Week 1.

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said, “You can’t turn the ball over in a football game and expect to be productive. We had a good night offensively, over 400 yards of offense, but not a lot to show for when you stop forward drives yourself, give them two scores as well. We’ve just got to learn from that, eliminate that. We had a number of penalties, which you would expect from the first game, but we have 12, 13 penalties and you just can’t have that. A lot of teachable moments from that game and hopefully we’ll be a lot better this week.”