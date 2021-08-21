Wylie to play Michigan in second round of the Little League World Series

The Wylie Little League All-Stars have been on fire this summer. On Friday night in their first game in the Little League World Series, Wylie knocked off Washington 6-0.

Wylie scored 5 runs in the Top of the 6th to take control, and they never looked back.

Wylie is the first little league team from Abilene to ever make it to Williamsport, and so far they are certainly making the most of this opportunity.

“Hitting the ball is what helped us a lot today, and our defense was outstanding. We just played ball really well together as a team,” said Cason Parrish.

“There were a little bit of nerves you know, of course. First game out here, first game in Williamsport. A primetime game and under the lights. Yeah, there was a little bit of nerves, but once the game got going they seemed relaxed and they started having fun,” said Manager Reggie Regala.

“It was really meaningful because it’s the first game that we played here. So it’s really important to get the win,” said Ella Bruning.

In Wylie’s historic win over Washington, Ella Bruning made some history of her own, by becoming the third girl to ever have multiple hits in a single Little League World series game.

“It felt really good because it wasn’t expected because I’m not really the best hitter. So it felt really good that i got those first two. Those are actually my first two hits this season. We knew it was our biggest shot to going this far, so we drooped softball for this summer, so I could do this, because this is once in a lifetime. I have softball the rest of my life. So I could do this, this one time, and then I can go right back to softball,” said Bruning.

The Wylie Little League All-Stars continue their quest in the Little League World Series Sunday, August 22nd, at noon, against Michigan.

According to manager Reggie Regala, Cason Parrish will be on the mound for Wylie.

You can watch the game live on ESPN.