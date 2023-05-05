Wylie 20 E.P. Parkland 1 (Wylie leads series, 1-0)

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs used a huge offensive night to claim Game 1 against El Paso Parkland on Friday night. Wylie wins it, 20-1.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 7-1 lead heading into the seventh inning, and then, the fireworks began.

Wylie scored 13 runs in the top of the seventh inning. The pounded out 7 doubles in the top half of the inning.

Reese Farrar was strong in the circle and picked up the victory for Wylie.

Wylie goes for the sweep on Saturday in Odessa. The first pitch is scheduled for noon.

E.P. Hanks 7 Abilene High 6 (Hanks leads series, 1-0)

The Abilene High Lady Eagles seemed to be in control of Game 1 against the eighth-ranked El Paso Lady Knights on Friday night, but Hanks came back to get the 7-6 victory.

The Lady Knights scored the final four runs of the night to pick up the victory.

Abilene High and Hanks meet again on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fort Stockton.