The Wylie Bulldogs came back from a 17-point deficit in the second half against Wichita Falls Rider Thursday night for a 39-38 victory over the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders.

Wylie trailed 38-24 halfway through the 4th quarter and the comeback was on.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown to make it a one touchdown game. The big score came with just over a minute to go. K.J. Long found Braden Regala on a touchdown pass down the middle for the touchdown. Wylie decides to go for two to take the lead. Malachi Daniels took the direct snap and put the Bulldogs on top to stay, 39-38.

Regala ended the game with an interception with 28 seconds to go in the game.

Wylie took the lead on their first drive of the game with a 30-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Long to Braden Regala to put the Bulldogs up by a touchdown.

Rider answered that score to tie the game. Wylie followed that with a field goal, and Rider answered that with another touchdown to take a 13-10 lead.

The game turned late in the 2nd quarter. Wylie kicked a field goal to tie the score at 13, but decided to take the points off the board after a running into the kicker penalty move the ball to the 2.

The Bulldogs fumbled the exchange on the fourth down play and turned the ball over on downs down 13-10.

Rider proceeded to drive the field and score a touchdown with six seconds left in the half to make it 20-10.

The ensuing kickoff hit an upback for Wylie to give the Bulldogs great field position for one last play. On that play, Rider was called for a late hit that gave Wylie an untimed down. They attempted a field goal that was short. Rider’s Caden Jones fielded the kick at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown to give Rider a 27-10 lead at halftime.

Wylie’s victory improves the Bulldog’s record in district play to 2-0. They host Lubbock High on Friday night at Sandifer Stadium on October 21.