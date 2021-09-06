Wylie uses running game to bounce back for Week 2 victory

What a difference a week makes.

The Wylie Bulldogs lost their opener, but they bounced back in a big way in their home opener.

The Bulldogs ran over, through and around the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen for a 30-22 victory.

The running back combination of Josh Carpenter and Trey Gomez helped lead the way.

The pair combined for 264 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns.

Clay Martin said, “Anytime you can run the football it’s a boost for not only for your offense but for you defense being able to control the ball and control the clock. It makes a different in every game.”

Josh Carpenter said, “Every time I score my touchdowns. I go to my offensive linemen, and I cheer with them because they’re the ones that led me to make a touchdown and score.”

Garrett Graham said, “It feels good because we get a little break because they are out there making a drive. We get time to rest and go out there and give 100% instead of just staying on the field the whole time.”

The Bulldogs are back at home this week.

They host the Southtown Showdown against the Cooper Cougars for the first time in school history.

That game is at 7 p.m. Sandifer Stadium.