Wylie using bye week as adjustment period

The Wylie Bulldogs losing streak grew to 17 in a row on Friday night when they were shut out by the Brownwood Lions.

With the loss, the Bulldogs are 0-5 in 2019.

This week, head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team doesn’t have a game. It’s the bye week for the Bulldogs.

They don’t play a game this week, but they continue to work to get better.

Dax Morris said, “We’ve really learned how to just keep moving forward, just keep trugging as a team, unity. We’ve been in this spot before. It’s sad to say but it’s true. We’ve had a gauntlet of a non-district, very hard, I think all of the teams we have played are going to make the playoffs. We’re just going to block everything that has happened, block out all the negativity, block out all the noise. We’re just focusing, working on the task at hand. We’re fortunate enough to have two weeks off to prepare for a good team like Rider. We’re going to keep the mental focus and keep the poise up, we’ve been through a lot, we’ve been through the ringer, but something good is getting ready to happen and we’re all ready for it, we’ve just got to have patience right now, just patience.”

District 3-5A Division II starts a week from Friday night.

The Bulldogs are back at home for the second game in a row against Wichita Falls Rider.