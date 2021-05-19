Wylie wanted improvement up front in the spring; mission accomplished

The Wylie Bulldogs put the final touches on their spring football workouts on Wednesday night at Sandifer Stadium.

The Bulldogs are coming off their first playoff appearance as a Class 5A school, and they are working to go back in 2021.

The offensive line was the focus for the last four weeks, and head coach Clay Martin says he lieks what he saw from the big guys up front.

Martin said, “Really wanted to get in the trenches up front and get a lot of good work in. We are losing some lineman and need some other guys to step up. I think everybody knows that’s where games are won and lost is there in the trenches and up front. That’s been a huge a focus for us. We’ve always been able to do some things 7-on-7 wise, but spring football allows you to really get to work inside with lineman, and I think that’s been a huge step for us.”

The spring is over for the Bulldogs.

The new season starts the last weekend in August against Burleson.