Wylie 5 Lubbock 0

The Wylie Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing skid in Lubbock on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs shutout Lubbock High, 5-0, to improve 7-3 in District 4-5A play. Wylie continues district play on Thursday night at home against Lubbock Coronado.

L. Coronado 7 Abilene High 6

The Abilene High Eagles let one slip away on Wednesday night at Lubbock Coronado’s O’Banion Field. The Mustangs topped the Eagles 7-6. Abilene High falls to 7-4 in district play. Coronado is right on their heels with a 6-4 district mark. The Eagles host Lubbock Cooper on Thursday at 7 p.m.

L. Monterey 6 Cooper 4

The Cooper Cougars managed just four hits and lost 6-4 on Wednesday in Lubbock at Monterey’s Moegle Field. Cooper is now 3-7 in district play. Monterey is now 6-5 and a half game out of the playoff picture in fifth place. Cooper returns to Cougar Field on Thursday for a game against Lubbock High at 7 p.m.