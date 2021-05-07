Wylie’s Aguilar and Hamlin’s Vancleave claim gold, and the Haskell girls win silver as a team at State Track Meet

Wylie’s Kylor Aguilar and Hamlin’s Jenna Vancleave are the first athletes from the Big Country to win gold medals at the UIL State Track Meet in Austin.

Aguilar dominated the Class 5A pole vault competition on Friday afternoon. He was the only vaulter to clear 15’9″ to win the competition. Aguilar was the clear favorite heading into the meet, and he did not disappoint with his gold medal winning performance.

Hamlin’s Vancleave was just as dominant in the Class 2A Girls discus. Her throw of 122’11” was six feet farther than the rest of the girls in the competition.

Also in Class 2A, the Haskell Maidens placed in all three relays and won the silver medal as a team. They started the day with a bronze medal finish in the 4×100 relay with a time of 49.58 seconds. The Maidens improved their standing in the 4×200 relay with a second place finish behind Panhandle. They ran a combined 1:43.62 in that race. They finished the night with another good race by finishing second in the mile relay, again behind Panhandle. The Maidens ran it in a time of 4:06.45.

Stamford’s Tylee Jo Bevel earned a place on the podium in the girls high jump today. Bevel cleared 5’4″ to win a silver medal for Stamford.

Coleman’s Devinar Roberson is coming back home with two medals in field events. Roberson won the silver medal in the Class 2A high jump. He cleared 6’6″ in that event. Roberson started the day with a triple jump of 45’5.5″ for the bronze medal.

The UIL State Track Meet continues on Saturday with Class 6A and Class A competing for a spot on the podium.