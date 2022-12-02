The Wylie Bulldogs best season as a Class 5A program came to a close on Friday night. The Bulldogs lost to Argyle in Stephenville, 35-28

The Bulldogs outplayed Argyle in the first half of the game. After allowing a touchdown on the Eagles first possession, the Bulldogs pitched a shutout on defense. The offense scored on a K.J. Long quarterback sneak, and a Long touchdown pass to Harrison Heighten to build a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Argyle came out in the second half and scored three straight touchdowns to take a 28-14 lead.

Wylie scored a touchdown in the 4th quarter to make it a 28-21 game, but Argyle put it out of reach on it’s next drive with their fourth touchdown of the half.

Wylie finishes the season with a 10-4 record.