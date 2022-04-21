The UIL State Tennis Tournament is set to start on Tuesday in San Antonio, and the Wylie Bulldogs are sending a doubles team.

Carly Bontke and Stealey Crousen are state bound for the second year in a row.

Last year, Bontke played singles and Crousen played doubles, and they were both knocked out of the competition in the first round.

This time around, they are paired up and can’t wait to see what they can do as a team.

Bontke said, “Last year, I got knocked out first round. I was just excited that I got the opportunity to play. This year, I am just excited to have the opportunity to play, too because it’s such a big accomplishment already.”

Crousen said, “We all went in a little nervous because there was such a big break between regional and state. All we heard was ‘These sophomores are going to state,’ and you get there in the moment, and it’s very tense. We got very nervous.”

Bontke added, “We know each other very well. We’ve grown up together, and we’ve played tennis, not always as partners, but together most of our lives, so it helps us.”

Crousen said, “We’ve had a ton of fun this season. We’ve played some great matches. We’ve played some really good girls out in Waco. We’ve played some really good girls in Midland. I think, no matter who we are playing, our goal is to always have that kind of fun, and that’s when we play our best.”

The Wylie juniors start the state tennis tournament on Tuesday in San Antonio at 8 a.m.