Wylie’s Clay Martin is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week

Wylie Head Coach Clay Martin said, “I’m obviously really excited about the opportunity to continue what Coach Sandifer has done and to lead the athletic program just means the world to.”

Back in January, legendary Wylie Head Coach Hugh Sandifer called it a career.

Martin said, “Coach Sandifer left such a great legacy and we worked together for so long.”

Clay Martin, who spent 28 years as the Bulldogs Baseball Coach and 20 years as the Defensive Coordinator, put the baseball bats and gloves to the side and took over as the Wylie Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

Martin said, “I never really viewed myself as a baseball coach. I’ve always seen myself just as a coach, not for one particular sport.”

Little did he know that 2020 would thrown him more curveballs than he had ever seen on the baseball diamond.

Martin said, “This year has obviously been different for everyone, a lot of challenges you may not be as prepared for, things that I think you just have to keep in perspective and continue to do the best you can each day.”

And Martin has done exactly that leading the Bulldogs to their first playoff appearance at the Class 5A level.

Balin Valentine said, “Here we are now in the playoffs for the first time in 5A and how we’ve been playing this year and the energy around the community.”

Brice Cantrell said, “It’s been a rough season because of COVID but he has done the best he can and that’s all we can ask for, he hasn’t stopped trying.”

While 2020 marks Martin’s first season as a head football coach, coaching has always been a significant part of his life since he was a kid.

Martin said, “My dad was a longtime coach and my uncle still is the Athletic Director and Basketball Coach at Burkburnett and was my coach back when I played.”

Martin started with his first coaching gig at Hardin-Simmons as an assistant baseball coach and followed as a coach at North Mesquite High School for two seasons before moving back to Abilene.

Martin said, “I think I’ve changed a lot, matured a lot in 30 years of coaching, and I’m a far different person than I was 30 years ago.”

Valentine said, “He’s got a great coaching philosophy and he’s a players coach for sure, he knows how to keep us all engaged and in it.”

Cantrell said, “He’s a genius, he can read film really well, he can break it down really well.”

And Martin’s passion for coaching goes far and beyong the gridiron and baseball field.

Martin said, “You have to have a passion for the game and you have to love what you do.”

Valentine said, “He really loves his players and loves his kids out here and that’s what really helps us all be a team and a unit out here.”

Martin said, “If you don’t have passion for what you’re doing I think you’re going to be lost pretty quickly.”

Clay Martin is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.