The Wylie Bulldogs are one of six Big Country teams still alive in the playoffs after three rounds.

The Bulldogs beat Canutillo, 21-18, and the defense is one of the primary reasons are playing this week.

That side of the ball came up with an interception and a fumble, and they stopped a two-point conversion by Canutillo and returned it for two points.

It’s been an up and down season for the defensive guys, but they’ve kept their heads and the hard work paid off on Saturday day.

Wyatt Edmiston said, “Believing in your teammates and picking each other up because one big play and it’s seven points. As long as you keep you heads level and pick up your teammates and come back out the next drive and try your very best again and play how we know how we can play. Go out every drive and do your best.”

Head coach Clay Martin said, “Our defense has gotten better and better as the year’s gone on and made some great adjustments at halftime and shut them out in the fourth quarter. They did a great job with a big time performance at a great time for us to keep playing.”

Ryan Price said, “A lot of it has to do with leadership. The guys on this team, we pick each other up. When somebody is down, we have somebody else there to keep their heads up and the coaching staff. They’re always there, and they make a good game plan for us every week. We had kind of tough week against Colleyville, but we bounced back this week. It feels good.”

The Bulldogs defense will be challenged this week against state-ranked Argyle.

The last time Wylie played Argyle was in the playoffs in 2021.

They meet on Friday in Stephenville at 7 p.m.