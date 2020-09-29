Wylie’s defense leads the way to season opening victory

The Wylie Bulldogs opened a season without Hugh Sandifer as head coach for the first time since 1985, and it went really well.

The Clay Martin led Bulldogs beat former district rival Brownwood, 28-7.

The offense got things going in the second half and scored the final 28 points of the game.

Defensively, Wylie didn’t allow an offensive touchdown.

They also forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown on a pick-six.

Balin Valentine said, “The defense played great, that’s what kept us in the game in the first half and then the offense kind of paid them back a little bit and started putting up some points. Obviously, we were determined to come out with a win and get this going where morale would be up again and getting a little buzz around the community and the locker room and that’s what we were aiming for and that’s what we accomplished.”

Brice Cantrell said, “I know everybody is going to look back on that game and how they felt, how they made a mistake and how they felt about it but they came around and did the right thing and we won as a team. We were just anxious to get out on the field and when we finally did we showed up and showed out.”

Wylie hits the road for the first time this season on Friday night.

They are headed to Lubbock to take on Monterey.

The Bulldogs lost the last two games against Monterey.