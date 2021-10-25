Wylie’s defense made comeback possible against Randall

Wylie head coach Clay Martin said his team, for all practical purposes, started the playoffs in their game against Canyon Randall.

They were able to come away with a victory over the Raiders to stay alive for the actual playoffs.

The Bulldogs defense played a big role in the 16-13 victory.

They held the Raiders to just 56 second half yards and shut them out in the final two quarters.

Wylie is back in the playoff hunt and the defense led the way.

Holden Atwood said, “Our defensive coordinator, Coach Hill, came in a fixed things up, and in the second half, we were ready to go. We really stopped their plan. That’s basically what we did.”

Clay Martin said, “It’s a great feeling when you can get so many three and outs and hand the ball back to the offense so quickly. We played the entire second half in their end of the field. That’s what you hope for. That’s what you plan for.

Atwood added, “It’s amazing. Having a low scoring game, getting the three downs and out, your coach is jumping up in the air. It’s fun.”

Wylie is in a must win situation again this week.

They host Lubbock Cooper at Sandifer Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

It’s the Bulldogs final home game of the season.