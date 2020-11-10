Wylie’s defense shines in first district victory

The Wylie Bulldogs got back on the winning track on Friday night with a dominant victory over Wichita Falls.

The Bulldogs defense was outstanding all night long. They held the Coyotes to just eight yards rushing and 226 total yards.

The Wichita Falls QB was under pressure from the Bulldogs all night long, and that led to four Coyote turnovers.

The first game at home in 2020 was one to remember for the defense.

Wylie quarterback Balin Valentine said, “When the defense plays like that it makes everything on the other side of the ball easy and vice versa so it was great for them to play great and then that sets us up perfectly.”

Wylie safety Landon Bailey said, “It gives us a lot of confidence being able to study film a lot better than before and coming out prepared more and it felt great to be able to go back and have everybody back on the same page and everybody doing their job and everything they’re supposed to be doing every single play, play after play coming off of a loss. We came out more aggressive and more angry than before so we wanted to shut them down and didn’t want them to do anything.”

Wylie continues District 3-5A Division II play on Friday night.

They head to Amarillo to take on Canyon Randall.

The Bulldogs haven’t beaten the Raiders since they moved up to Class 5A.