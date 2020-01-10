Wylie’s Hugh Sandifer announces retirement

Wylie ISD Superintendant Joey Light said, “The school in general has really flourished since Hugh Sandifer has been here.”

It is the end of an era for Wylie High School. The legend that is Hugh Sandifer is retiring after having a historic career as the Head Football Coach for the Bulldogs. He worked at the school for 41 years and took over as Head Coach in 1986. His career record was 285-147 and four ties. He led his teams to the state championship four times and came away with a title in 2004.

Light said, “I do think that it’s been what you would expect of a reaction for somebody who has been in the community for 41 years and seen such great success. I was part of the prior history with Coach Sandifer so I know some of the struggles we had over the years.”

Dusty Baker said, “It was an amazing career that Hugh Sandifer had here at Wylie High School. After only three playoff appearances up until 1985, Sandifer arrives in 1986 and leads them to 27 playoff appearances and now the question is: How will they honor him? One possible way, and this is my own personal solution, is to maybe name this stadium Hugh Sandifer Stadium.”

Light said, “41 years is just an entirety of life and the success speaks for itself so I’m quite confident that there will be a lot of things happening to honor Coach Sandifer and his family.”

While the numbers say it all about Sandifer’s success, he will be remembered as a great human being and a pleasure to work with.

Light said, “Coach Sandifer was a lot of fun to work with. He was always very humorous, brought a lot of fun to everything he did. He was no prima donna in any sense of the word. He was very authentic, real, and it couldn’t have been a better working relationship for me.”