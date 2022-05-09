The city of Abilene is going to be represented at the state track meet in Austin by one athlete this year.

Wylie high jumper Indiah Maroney is state bound for the first time.

Maroney’s appearance at the state meet came down to her final jump.

She delivered a personal best jump of 5’5″ to earn a trip down to Austin.

Maroney said, “I was kind of like a little bit stressed out, but I felt like with my other attempts they had been good attempts so I knew I could do it. Then it was kind of like, everyone’s relying on me to do well. I was just like ‘If you do well, if you get this’ Well the other girls still have a jump, and all I was saying is, ‘If you get this, if you get this then it’s state’. Even though we both would’ve still had to keep jumping. But that’s all I was thinking is if you get this, you go to state.”

Maroney competes in the state meet Friday morning.

Her jump of 5’5″ is ranked fifth among the nine competitors.