Wylie’s Kerby is at home behind the microphone at Bulldog games

On game night here at Wylie High School obviously you’re going to see great talent right here on the court but I want to turn your attention over here to the mic stand where a special talent is brewing here at Wylie High School. Meet Mason Kerby.”

Mason Kerby said, “My favorite thing that I do is lead worship at Beltway Park Church for sure, I do that every Sunday and Wednesday, I’m also part of theatre here at Wylie, I perform in shows year-round, I’m in FCA, I perform around town every once in a while at different restaurants, and I announce basketball games.”

As if he isn’t involved enough already, Kerby was involved in sports for much of his life.

Kerby said, “Freshman and sophomore year I played football and loved it, loved sports, I played baseball when I was younger and in my freshman year as well. I always loved sports but then I had a couple concussions and decided this is not the best path for me.”

Despite the roadblocks the concussions caused, the junior has found his way back into sports and into the heart of the action.

Kerby said, “I started singing the national anthem last year and just got involved in that and this year there was a vaccant spot and Mr. Cumby, one of our Assistant Principals, just came to me and asked if I wanted to do this for the volleyball and basketball games.”

And now Tuesday and Friday evenings are booked on the 2019 Abilene Idol’s very busy schedule as he performs for the Bulldog fans.

Kerby said, “I really want to make sure that our Wylie athletes are just having the best time that they could, I know they want an announcer that hypes them up and they want an announcer that makes them look good. Any time somebody makes a three-pointer or scores I just want to put the focus on them and on their name.”

As the future grows brighter, the voice of the Bulldogs will continue to shine wherever he is called.

Kerby said, “I’m really excited for the future and I don’t know what it is but God has a plan and it’s going to be great.”

Kerby’s next time behind the mike is Tuesday night at 7:30 for the Wylie boys game against Lubbock Monterey.