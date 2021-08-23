Wylie’s Kincaid is ready for first start at quarterback

Wylie is starting the year with a brand new man behind center this year.

Aden Kincaid is a senior, and this is his first year to lead the Bulldogs offense.

Taking over an offense is a challenge, but Kincaid is looking forward to getting on the field on Thursday night. 

Aden Kincaid said, “I’m nervous. I’m excited. The game speed is a lot different from JV up to varsity, but with all of our other starters on varsity level, they are right there. They have my back.”

Jaxon Lunsford said, “He’s a really great leader. He’s a really competitive man. It’s just fun to see him back there, and just working and knowing that I get to protect him is a really good feeling because he’s been pushing me and pushing the whole team.”

Clay Martin said, “He worked at it really hard. He’s a kid that has some abilities not only with his arm but able to make some plays with his legs. He’s grown into a very good leadership role in which he’s taken charge of the offense.”

Kincaid and the Bulldogs start the 2021 season in a little over three days against Burleson.

That game is in Burleson and kicks at 7 p.m.

