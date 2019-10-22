Wylie’s losing streak is over!

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said, “I was really excited for our kids, I was so proud of them. They haven’t wavered for one second in the last couple of years, they continue to work hard every day, they show up.”

Thursday, October 17th was the day the Wylie Bulldog fanbase had been waiting for since 2017. Wylie won their first game of the 2019 season, their first game as a member of Class 5A, and their first game after 18 consecutive losses.

Sandifer said, “We were excited, it’s a district win number one, they’re hard to get. We’ve been working so hard to get our first win of the season this year and so there was a lot of excitement and rightfully so.”

Dax Morris said, “Two years overdue, man. We’re really excited, the atmosphere, everything, it’s extraordinary to have the fan base and support that we do after all we’ve been through.”

This ride has not been easy for the Bulldogs. Stepping up a class was already difficult enough and to add the pressure of a successful football legacy put a target on the Hugh Sandifer’s Bulldogs from the get-go.

Sandifer said, “We didn’t dwell on any of those losses. We’re not going to dwell on a win in district. We’re going to go and push and try to get another one.”

The Bulldogs 21-14 victory Thursday over Wichita Falls can only be described as a relief, and cleans the slate for the Bulldogs moving forward.

Morris said, “I really didn’t know what to think. I was trying to comprehend it. A lot of tears were flowing from my fellow teammates, tears of joy and happiness. I didn’t really comprehend it until we were on the bus ride home that we won. It really struck me as something monumental in my life and I’m excited that we could do it at this time in district that goes to our playoff spot.”