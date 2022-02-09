This is Clay Johnston now. He’s a linebacker and special teams player for the Super Bowl bound Cincinnati Bengals.

Long before he was in the NFL, Johnston was a big part of the Wylie Bulldogs football program. When then defensive coordinator and current Wylie head coach Clay Martin saw him ten years ago, he there was something special about Johnston.

Clay Martin said, “Clay moved here during the end of his freshman year and could do some things the other kids couldn’t do at that age. I don’t know if I’ve been around a young man that was a explosive as he was. Someone that had some things that he could do athletically that were hard to coach.”

Johnston was that guy on the team, who could do just about anything you needed.

Martin added, “We got in a situation at one point in the year where we needed somebody to step in. He was a really good taliback.

But, did Martin think he had a future NFL player on the team?

Martin said, “I don’t know that you can ever foresee the National Football League, but he was a guy that you knew was going to have some success wherever he went. You just knew, if he had the chance, he was always going to put himself in a position to get the most out of what he had.”

On Sunday, Johnston becomes the fourth Abilene high school player to play in the Super Bowl and the first for Wylie.

Martin said, “I think it’s something special for our community and special for our school and athletic department. He’s representing all of us in some way and there couldn’t be a better person to do that.”

Johnston and the Cincinnati Bengals play the L.A. Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl 56 at 5:30pm.