Wylie’s new starters are ready to get the 2021 season started

The Wylie Bulldogs are getting ready to open the 2021 season on Thursday night over in Burleson.

Head coach Clay Martin’s team is full of brand new starters on both sides of the ball.

Seven on both sides are new, to be exact.

Varsity football is an entirely new experience when compared to JV football.

Martin and the rest of the team are excited to see how the new players respond to being under the lights of varsity football for the first time.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “Everything is new, the travel, the amount of time you have before the game. It’ll be new. We tried to simulate it as much as we could on Friday in the scrimmage.”

Jaxon Lunsford said, “I want to see them perform and get a little bit of glory. I’ve been telling them since we started that it’s just football with more fans and not to get nervous. Go out there and play, know what to do and do it better.”

Aden Kincaid said, “Everybody is excited and coming off the scrimmage ready to get better and go play Burleson. We are all hyped for this first game of the season.”

It is almost time to get this thing started.

Wylie gets an early start to the season with a game on Thursday night.

They play Burleson to open things up.