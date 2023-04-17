The Wylie Bulldogs are a half game out of first place in District 4-5A baseball after their open date last week.

The time off was actually came at a good time for Grant Martin’s team. .

The district packs a lot of games into a short period of time, and his Bulldogs needed a short break.

Martin said, “We’ve played a lot of games here in the short stretch, so we’ll work hard and we’ll always tell them at this point when we’re out here we’re going to work hard for the time that we’re out here, but these guys also need the rest. We’ll approach it I think by going back to fundamentals as well that is the nice thing about the schedule. I wish the Tuesday Friday format will kind of give us an opportunity to play, but it doesn’t present itself like that. Moving forward this is a deal where we have to be ready to play and how we practice will dictate how we perform on the field.”

The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday at home against Cooper for the final Southtown Showdown of the season.

The two teams split the first two meetings. The winner on Tuesday claims the season series.