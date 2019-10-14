Wylie’s playoff goals are still alive

The Wylie Bulldogs losing streak was extended to 18 on Friday night with their loss to Wichita Falls Rider.

The Bulldogs led the game early on, but the Raiders managed to pull away in the second half.

It was a disappointing loss for head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team, but it’s just one of five district games.

The first goal of the season of going to the playoffs is still alive.

Sandifer said, “I told them going into the game that one game doesn’t establish, doesn’t capture that goal. It doesn’t lose that goal. We were wanting to win the first district game, there’s no doubt about it and played better, looked better. We’ve got some things to get better at, if we want to get wins in district play and make the playoffs. We’ve had some trouble with execution, especially up front, and we were a little better. We’ve still got a ways to go with that, and we played faster defensively. I think we ran to the ball better and made some plays defensively.”

The Bulldogs get back on the field early this week.

They continue district play on Thursday night against Wichita Falls High at 7 p.m.